In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Discovery
|Brand
|Kia
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-