In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|T-roc
|Brand
|Kia
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4