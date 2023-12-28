Saved Articles

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Carnival
Kia Carnival
Premium 7 STR
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2L CRDi-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
834-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1750 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3800 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,75,41823,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00019,99,000
RTO
3,11,8752,53,875
Insurance
1,06,0931,00,473
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
62,62150,593

Popular Comparison with other cars

Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Alcazar1493.0 cc to 1999.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta vs Alcazar
Mahindra XUV7001997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV700 vs Innova Crysta

    Latest News

    Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
    Sonet to EV9: Upcoming Kia cars that will launch in 2024
    28 Dec 2023
    Toyota has updated the prices on the Innova Hycross for MY2024 and the range now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Toyota Innova Hycross prices hiked by up to 42,000 for the new year
    3 Jan 2024
    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor scales new high in 2023, sells over 2.33 lakh cars
    1 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV9 and KA4, or the new Carnival MPV, are among the biggest attractions at the Korean carmaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    In its new iteration, the Kia Carnival 2023 is bigger, sleeker in design and packed with more space and features.
    Kia Carnival to break cover at Auto Expo: What to expect
    10 Jan 2023
    View all
     