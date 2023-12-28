In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs 24.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium 7 STR, Tata Safari Price starts at Rs 16.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart. Carnival: 2199 cc engine, 13.9 kmpl mileage. Safari: 1956 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less