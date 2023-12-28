Saved Articles

HT Auto
Carnival vs Safari

Kia Carnival vs Tata Safari

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Carnival
Kia Carnival
Premium 7 STR
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Safari
Tata Safari
Smart
₹16.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2L CRDiKryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
834815 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1750 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.916.3 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3800 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,75,41819,31,760
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00016,19,000
RTO
3,11,8752,18,375
Insurance
1,06,09393,885
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
62,62141,521

    Latest News

    Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
    Sonet to EV9: Upcoming Kia cars that will launch in 2024
    28 Dec 2023
    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    Upcoming electric vehicles from Tata Motors will be based on its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which made its debut in Punch EV. The same platform, which promises bigger battery, better range and faster charging solutions, will be used to manufacture EVs like Harrier and Curvv among others.
    Harrier EV, Curvv EV could get ADAS: What Tata Motor's new EV platform offers
    5 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Kia EV9 and KA4, or the new Carnival MPV, are among the biggest attractions at the Korean carmaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
