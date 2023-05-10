In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carnival and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Kia
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs