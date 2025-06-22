In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Kia
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4