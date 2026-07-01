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Kia Carnival vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carnival Kodiaq
BrandKiaSkoda
Price₹ 63.91 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage14.85 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity2151 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carnival Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Steering Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2L CRDi-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
1069 km921 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
441 Nm @ 1750 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.85 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 3800 rpm200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with coil springMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Length
5115 mm4758 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
3090 mm2791 mm
Height
1755 mm1679 mm
Width
1985 mm1864 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres62 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on RoofYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
35 Years / 125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
126 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
11 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Tuscan & Umber-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row-
Interior Colours
Tuscan & Umber-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,97,28042,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
63,91,00036,99,000
RTO
8,27,8753,98,900
Insurance
2,77,9051,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,61,14591,832
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray
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On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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