In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|Kia
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4