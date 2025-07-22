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Kia Carnival vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Pajero Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carnival Pajero sport
BrandKiaMitsubishi
Price₹ 63.91 Lakhs₹ 27.45 Lakhs
Mileage14.85 kmpl-
Engine Capacity2151 cc2477 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kia Carnival Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2L CRDi4 cylinder inline diesel engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
1069 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
441 Nm @ 1750 rpm350 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.85 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 3800 rpm176 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 4
Engine
2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with coil springDouble wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Length
5115 mm4695 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
3090 mm2800 mm
Height
1755 mm1840 mm
Width
1985 mm1815 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres70 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on RoofVents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBody Coloured
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoDecals
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
126+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
11 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Tuscan & UmberSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle RowNo
Interior Colours
Tuscan & Umber-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,97,28033,44,344
Ex-Showroom Price
63,91,00028,35,500
RTO
8,27,8753,70,438
Insurance
2,77,9051,38,406
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,61,14571,882
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

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