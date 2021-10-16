In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|Outlander
|Brand
|Kia
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4