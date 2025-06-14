In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carnival and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs ZS EV Comparison