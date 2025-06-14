hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsCarnival vs ZS EV

Kia Carnival vs MG ZS EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carnival and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carnival Zs ev
BrandKiaMG
Price₹ 63.91 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage14.85 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity2151 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Kia Carnival Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Steering Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.2L CRDi-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
1069 km461 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
441 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.85 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 3800 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18215 / 55 R17
Length
5115 mm4323 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
3090 mm2585 mm
Height
1755 mm1649 mm
Width
1985 mm1809 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on RoofVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No150000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
124
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
11 inch10.11 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Tuscan & UmberSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle RowNo
Interior Colours
Tuscan & UmberDark Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,97,28018,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
63,91,00017,99,000
RTO
8,27,87516,000
Insurance
2,77,90578,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,61,14540,710
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia carnival: Which limousine would you like to travel in
22 Jul 2025
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Which premium MPV would you like to be chauffeured in
8 Jul 2025
The MG ZS EV gets a significant price cut making it more affordable than many of its rivals, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro
MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh
13 Jun 2025
The Windsor is available with two battery pack options.
MG Windsor EV and ZS EV get benefits of 2.15 lakh and free DC charging offer
11 May 2026
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in
5 Feb 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
Kia Syros SUV will be positioned between the flagship models Sonet and Seltos. Bookings for the Syros will start in January and the full price list will be announced after that.
Watch: Kia Syros SUV breaks cover, price launch in January
20 Dec 2024
Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
28 Jan 2025
Kia has launched the Carnival MPV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64 lakh (ex--showroom). The three-row MPV has returned to India after a gap of a year since the previous generation model was discontinued due to stricter emission norms.
Kia Carnival 2024 review: Does it command a business-class like price tag?
22 Oct 2024
<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
MG ZS EV: First Drive review
22 Feb 2020
MG Motor unveiled the Marvel X electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 on day one
MG Motor on future plans in India
5 Feb 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers