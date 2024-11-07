In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carnival and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Kia
|MG
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4