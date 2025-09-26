In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carnival and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|Invicto
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1208 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-