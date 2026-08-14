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Kia Carnival vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carnival and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carnival Xuv 400 ev
BrandKiaMahindra
Price₹ 63.91 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Range-375-456 km/charge
Mileage14.85 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-34.5 kWh
Engine Capacity2151 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)

Filters
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carnival Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2L CRDi-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
1069 km375 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
441 Nm @ 1750 rpm310 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.85 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
190 bhp @ 3800 rpm148 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with coil springMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18205 / 65 R16
Length
5115 mm4200 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
3090 mm2600 mm
Height
1755 mm1634 mm
Width
1985 mm1821 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
12No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
11 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Tuscan & UmberSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle RowNo
Interior Colours
Tuscan & UmberBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,97,28016,34,843
Ex-Showroom Price
63,91,00015,49,000
RTO
8,27,87516,000
Insurance
2,77,90569,343
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,61,14535,139
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

XUV 400 EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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