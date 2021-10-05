In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Vento
|Brand
|Kia
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3