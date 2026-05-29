hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsCarens vs Taigun

Kia Carens vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Taigun
BrandKiaVolkswagen
Price₹ 11.02 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Kia Carens Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left Side View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.51.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringRear twist beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Bootspace
216 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50 Litres
Length
4540 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Wheelbase
2780 mm2651 mm
Height
1708 mm1612 mm
Width
1800 mm4221 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
LCD Display7" Touch Screen
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,79,16612,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
11,01,90010,99,900
RTO
1,22,1901,20,620
Insurance
54,57639,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,49427,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
Hyundai Neira electric MPV concept showcased at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) previews what a Hyundai derivative of the Kia Carens Clavis EV could be like. (Image: Indra Fathan/Instagram)
Hyundai Neira Electric MPV breaks cover in Indonesia, resemblance to Kia Carens Clavis EV
30 Jul 2026
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched at 10.99 lakh, assured buyback program introduced
14 Apr 2026
Kia Carens Clavis EV crosses 1,100 units in corporate fleets, with 100 more units to be deployed by Refex Mobility.
Kia Carens Clavis EV crosses 1,100 units in corporate fleets, adds 100-unit Refex Mobility deal
11 Aug 2026
The compact SUV segment sees renewed competition with the updated Volkswagen Taigun. Here’s how it compares to the Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra on powertrain-wise pricing and specifications.
New Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra: Price Comparison
14 Apr 2026
Carens Clavis EV is currently the most affordable EV that Kia sells.
Kia Carens crosses 3 lakh sales milestone in India, EV now accounts for 10% of demand
14 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Kia Carens is a 6/7-seater premium MPV with SUVish features, will take on the like of Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Maruti Ertiga among others. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Kia Carens: First Drive Review
29 Jan 2022
The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
Kia Carens failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash tests.
Kia Carens scores 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
23 Jun 2022
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
6 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers