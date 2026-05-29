In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Taigun
|Brand
|Kia
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-