In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Yaris Comparison