In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Kia
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4