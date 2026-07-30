In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Glanza Comparison