In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Tigor Comparison