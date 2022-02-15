Saved Articles

Kia Carens vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl16.14
Driving Range
743 Km807
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsBlower, Vents on Pillars
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,16,54917,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,00014,99,400
RTO
69,9401,94,375
Insurance
47,10973,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,84937,990

