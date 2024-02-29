Saved Articles

Kia Carens vs Tata Punch EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Carens and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Carens vs Punch EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Punch ev
BrandKiaTata
Price₹ 8.99 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage16.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity1353 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Smart 3.3
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Driving Range
743 Km315 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars-
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,16,54911,58,098
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,00010,98,999
RTO
69,94012,000
Insurance
47,10946,599
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,84924,892
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

