In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Punch Comparison