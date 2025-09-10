In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carens and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Kia
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs