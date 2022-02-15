HT Auto
Kia Carens vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl17.4
Driving Range
743 Km765.6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars-
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,16,5498,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,0007,28,900
RTO
69,94057,973
Insurance
47,10931,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,84917,606

