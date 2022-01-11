In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Kicks Comparison