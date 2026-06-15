In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carens and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Comet EV Comparison