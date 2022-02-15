HT Auto
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Pace
₹7.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Driving Range
743 Km230 Km
Drivetrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars-
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,16,5498,43,548
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,0007,98,000
RTO
69,9409,000
Insurance
47,10936,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,84918,131
