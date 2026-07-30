In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Astor Comparison