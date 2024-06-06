In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Carens: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 21 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 21 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4