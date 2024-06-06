HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Carens: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 21 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Swift [2021-2024]
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8.99 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 21 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T1.2L Dual Jet
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl23.2
Driving Range
743 Km858
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Width
1800 mm1735
Length
4540 mm3845
Height
1708 mm1530
Wheelbase
2780 mm2450
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars-
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,22,3266,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
10,51,9005,99,450
RTO
1,17,19028,808
Insurance
52,73632,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,27214,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features
Cons
Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Tata Punch | Petrol | Manual,Automatic 6 - 10.1 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

