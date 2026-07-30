In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|S-cross
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4