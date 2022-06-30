HT Auto
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm113 Nm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Driving Range
743 Km806 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars-
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,16,5498,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,0007,46,500
RTO
69,94061,255
Insurance
47,10941,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,84918,264
