In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Eeco
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4