In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Dzire
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3