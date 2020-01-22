|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, Inline, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Smartstream G 1.4T
|K15C Smart Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.5 kmpl
|20.1 kmpl
|Driving Range
|743 Km
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|No
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹10,16,549
|₹8,99,868
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,99,000
|₹7,99,000
|RTO
|₹69,940
|₹56,940
|Insurance
|₹47,109
|₹43,428
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,849
|₹19,341