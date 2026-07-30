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Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Brezza
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11.02 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
216 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres48 litres
Length
4540 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Wheelbase
2780 mm2500 mm
Height
1708 mm1685 mm
Width
1800 mm1790 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
LCD Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteYes
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,79,1668,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
11,01,9007,39,900
RTO
1,22,19060,793
Insurance
54,57634,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,49417,971
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

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