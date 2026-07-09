In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3