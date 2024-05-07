In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Carens: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 21 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Carens vs XUV 3XO Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Xuv 3xo Brand Kia Mahindra Price ₹ 8.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Mileage 17.9 to 21 kmpl 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3 Read Less