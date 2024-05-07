HT Auto
Kia Carens vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Carens: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 21 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Xuv 3xo
BrandKiaMahindra
Price₹ 8.99 Lakhs₹ 7.49 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 21 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4TmStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl18.89 kmpl
Driving Range
743 Km793 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Width
1800 mm1821 mm
Length
4540 mm3990 mm
Height
1708 mm1647 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm2600 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres42 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,22,3268,42,250
Ex-Showroom Price
10,51,9007,49,000
RTO
1,17,19052,430
Insurance
52,73640,320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,27218,103
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features
Cons
Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

