In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Kia
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4