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Kia Carens vs Mahindra Marazzo

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Marazzo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Marazzo
BrandKiaMahindra
Price₹ 11.02 Lakhs₹ 14.06 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl17.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carens Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Left Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.51.5L Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6 kmpl17.33 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTwist Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 65 R16
Bootspace
216 litres190 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person8 Person
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 liters
Length
4540 mm4585 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Wheelbase
2780 mm2760 mm
Height
1708 mm1774 mm
Width
1800 mm1866 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,79,16616,59,902
Ex-Showroom Price
11,01,90014,05,900
RTO
1,22,1901,87,738
Insurance
54,57665,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,49435,677
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

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