In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carens and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs e2o-plus Comparison