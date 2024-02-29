In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT.
Carens: 1353 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Kia
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1353 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4