In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Carens: 1353 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Carens vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Kia Kia Price ₹ 8.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1353 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4