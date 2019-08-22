HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCarens vs Seltos [2019-2023]

Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos [2019-2023]

Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T1.5L CRDI VGT
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl21
Driving Range
743 Km1050
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on PillarsVents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,16,54912,68,841
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,00010,65,000
RTO
69,9401,33,125
Insurance
47,10943,684
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,84926,702
