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Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Seltos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Seltos
BrandKiaKia
Price₹ 11.02 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carens Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
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Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5SmartStream G1.5
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
216 litres447 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres47 litres
Length
4540 mm4460 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm-
Wheelbase
2780 mm2690 mm
Height
1708 mm1635 mm
Width
1800 mm1830 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control,
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,79,16612,75,869
Ex-Showroom Price
11,01,90010,99,000
RTO
1,22,1901,21,900
Insurance
54,57654,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,49427,423
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

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