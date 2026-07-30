In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Seltos Comparison