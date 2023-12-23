Saved Articles

Jeep Wrangler vs Volvo v90-cross-country

In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC2.0L Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,40,12578,31,855
Ex-Showroom Price
55,15,00065,31,000
RTO
5,80,50010,26,769
Insurance
2,44,1252,73,586
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,36,2741,68,337

