Jeep Wrangler vs Volvo S60

In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC2.0L B4204T6 I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,40,12552,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
55,15,00045,90,000
RTO
5,80,5004,65,330
Insurance
2,44,1252,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,36,2741,13,312

