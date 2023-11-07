In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs S60 Comparison