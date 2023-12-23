Saved Articles

Jeep Wrangler vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2023 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Jeep Wrangler
₹53.90 Lakhs*
Volvo C40 Recharge
₹61.25 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm408 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,40,12564,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
55,15,00061,25,000
RTO
5,80,50029,000
Insurance
2,44,1252,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,36,2741,37,944

    Latest News

    Jeep Compass is the most affordable vehicle that the manufacturer currently sells in India.
    Jeep launches ChatGPT-based AI tool to address customer complaints. See how it works
    23 Dec 2023
    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge EV, which previews the design direction of Volvo’s all-electric cars in coming days.
    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    1 Jul 2021
