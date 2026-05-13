In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)