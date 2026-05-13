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Jeep Wrangler vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Fortuner legender
BrandJeepToyota
Price₹ 67.65 Lakhs₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Range-1152 km/charge
Mileage10.6 to 11.4 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Wrangler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L GME T4 DI TC1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
270 bhp @ 5250 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas ShocksDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17265 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
223 mm-
Length
4867 mm4795 mm
Wheelbase
3007 mm2745 mm
Height
1853 mm1835 mm
Kerb Weight
2042 kg-
Width
1898 mm1855 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
897 litres296 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres80 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
96
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch8 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (ANCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Black / RedMaroon / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,32,09749,20,266
Ex-Showroom Price
67,65,00041,54,200
RTO
6,76,5005,66,675
Insurance
2,90,0971,98,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,1921,05,755

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Latest Videos

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