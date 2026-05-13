In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Camry Comparison