In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4