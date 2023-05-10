In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs 718 Comparison