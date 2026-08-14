In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Cooper JCW Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Cooper jcw
|Brand
|Jeep
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 45.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4