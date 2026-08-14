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Jeep Wrangler vs MINI Cooper Convertible

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Cooper convertible
BrandJeepMINI
Price₹ 67.65 Lakhs₹ 44 Lakhs
Mileage10.6 to 11.4 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jeep Wrangler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Steering Controls
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L GME T4 DI TC2.0 Petrol engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
270 bhp @ 5250 rpm189 bhp @
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shockssingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocksmultiple control-arm rear axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17195 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
223 mm-
Length
4867 mm3821
Wheelbase
3007 mm2495
Height
1853 mm1415
Kerb Weight
2042 kg-
Width
1898 mm1727
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
897 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres44
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
96
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black / RedCustomisable
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,32,09750,70,627
Ex-Showroom Price
67,65,00044,00,000
RTO
6,76,5004,69,000
Insurance
2,90,0972,01,127
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,1921,08,987

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