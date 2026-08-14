In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Jeep
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4